“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Exclusive: Momma Dee & Ernest Have A Heart to Heart Over Her Drinking; His “Mama’s Boy” Issues

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

Momma Dee and her husband Ernest try to hash out the major problems in their troubled relationship in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

In it, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” couple talk about what irks the other the most. For Ernest, it’s Momma Dee’s excessive drinking and anger. For Momma Dee it’s his super close relationship with his mother.

However, things quickly go downhill when neither refuses to take responsibility, and Momma Dee ends up storming off.

Check out the clip above.