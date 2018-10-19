OVOver: 40 Has YET To Deny That He Is The Mole Who Ruined Drake’s Life And Twitter Has All The Jokes

Funniest Jokes About Drake And 40

If you were under a rock then you missed Pusha T turning into Pusha Tea again and spilling the beans about how he got the information that ruined Drake’s summer: namely that Drake was hiding a son. Everyone assumed Drake’s information came from Kanye but Pusha has a more devious plot twist explaining how this happened:

The information came from 40. I didn’t come from Kanye. At all. 40 is sleeping with a woman who begins to, ya know, he talks to her daily, 5-6 hours a day, provides opportunity for her and ultimately speaks about how he’s disgruntled about certain things. Notoriety, and things involving Drake and his career so on and so forth (Mal: To this young lady?). Yes. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts and all of this information. She divulged this information. Now, I never told nobody that. I never said that to anybody and I never put that out there. Because the way I see, there is so much power in silence, number one. Then, number two, I was being spiteful. You apologizing, what are you apologizing for, sir? You didn’t give me nothing. You didn’t give me anything in regards to aiding in this drama. Nothing. (Joe: Did he apologize to Push? I don’t think you was included…) No, no, no, Ye apologizing. That’s what I’m talking about. What are you apologizing about? You shouldn’t have done that. On top of that, there shouldn’t have been interviews being done. Because of all that there, now dude (Drake) thinks what he thinks. We gotta wear that. Because its only coming out when it’s beneficial for me.

It’s been 48 hours and we haven’t gotten any denial from 40 or any explanation from Drake. So naturally, everyone is assuming that this means it’s true…and Twitter is absolutely running with it. Peep the hilarious reactions and the comedy that has ensued.