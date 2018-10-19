Not For The Children: Raekwon Is Launching His Own Wine Called LICATAA

Raekwon Is Making His Way Into The Wine Industry With New Venture

It’s time to add one more thing to the list of businesses that Wu-Tang Clan members are apart of.

Raekwon is the latest to take his entrepreneurial talents from the music game into something completely different, and now, he’s looking to make a name for himself in the wine industry. On October 17th, the rapper took to his Instagram page to make an announcement regarding his latest journey in life, revealing his plans to launch a wine by the name of LICATAA.

The New York native wrote within his caption on Instagram: “Happy to embark on this new journey I give you ….LICATAA wine ! Launch release NOV 16 …. GET READY !!!!”

As we all know, Raekwon’s nickname “The Chef” doesn’t exactly have to do with food (he describes the meaning behind his name to be him adding flavor to The Wu-Tang Clan) but this isn’t his first venture into food and beverages. A few years back, ‘kwon had a series titled, “Cooking in The Trap With Chef Rae,” so he’s not new to this.

Another person documented the impending release of Raekwon’s new wine, as well– former NFL wide receiver Armani Toomer uploaded an image of himself and the Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… artist at a LICATAA launch party.

“What an honor to meet the hip-hop legend @raekwon da chef. Last night at the launch party for his adventure in the wine industry with @lacataa,” wrote Toomer in honor of this latest venture.

As the moment, other details surrounding Raekwon’s new wine launch are scarce, but we do know that the release date is November 16.

Are you going to grab yourself a bottle?