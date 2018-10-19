Have Several Seats Becky: Dumb Drunk Soup Cookie Calls Black Man “Caramel Ni**er” And Confectionary Calamity Ensues

So yesterday me and my homie Sam were out taking photos in the power and light district via KCMO when we overheard this lady say “these fucking niggers” when we walked by. I told her not to say that and then I started recording pic.twitter.com/rvFHFIp3NY — ig: @wesinfinty (@Weslyinfinity) October 17, 2018

Drunk White Missouri Woman Loses Job After Racist Rants Go Viral

White people are really getting creative with how they let the pigmented populations of the world know their racist.

Another disturbed Becky is going viral for how she treated two Black men on Wednesday night. 21-year-old Drake Lewis was walking by a Kansas City bar with his friend when he heard a drunk white woman say “these fu**ing ni**ers” as they passed. Lewis says he instructed her “not to say that” and then “started recording.”

What happened next was weird and racist and we’re just not sure what she was thinking.

“Wow, you wild B” she told Lewis and his friend. “You’ll be alright, you’ll be alright, motherfu**er, you’ll be alright…It is what it is. I’m a white f–king cracker, you a caramel ni**er. You’ll be alright, bi**h. Get the fu** up outta here!”

Watch that clip up top and part 2 here. Plus, a silver lining from Page Six:

“The woman in the video, meanwhile, was fired from her job due to her actions on the video, according to a now-deleted Facebook post sharing Lewis’ footage. The employer, who asked to remain anonymous, later confirmed to the Kansas City Star that she knew the woman on the video and that she had lost her job.”

The executive director of the Power & Light District also spoke out:

“There is no place in our society for the kind of abhorrent speech that a visitor to downtown appears to have made on a public street in the video and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

