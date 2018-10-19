Chi-Town Greatness: Noname Performs A Three-Song Medley From Her Album ‘Room 25’ [Video]

Noname Stops By The Late Show For A Medley Performance

Chicago native Noname is a super talented rapper and poet, and earlier this week, she stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to show off her chops with an impressive performance.

She performs a medley of three different songs–“Blaxploitation,” “Prayer Song,” and “Don’t Forget About Me”–from her debut album Room 25 for The Late Show audience, and as usual, absolutely killed it.

Check out Noname’s entire performance below.