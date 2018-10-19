Belcalis Cares: Cardi B Hands Out Coats To Brooklyn Community, Leaves Neighborhood Hopeful

Cardi B Hands Out Free Coats In BK

Cardi B is using her celebrity for good and the Marlboro Houses of Brooklyn are a little more hopeful because of her. Last night, Cardi B pulled up to the projects to hand out coats to needy children and parents near the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend. According to an ABC7 news report, kids and adults waited in line for hours just to meet & greet with the superstar despite the chilly weather. Temperatures reached into the forties.

Cardi eventually showed up to the last minute charity gathering surprised by the turnout. The rapper handed out coats and stayed around to take photos with people from the area. She was even smitten by some of the area children.

Reportedly, Cardi spent hours in the area, starting at a local cell phone store, then a community center and finally outside the area, taking photos with everyone who asked. A child that witnessed Cardi B doing the community service says she taught her to also be of service to her community. Very sweet!

