Oop: Victor Cruz May Put A Ring On Karrueche’s Kept Claws Sooner Than We Think 

Victor Cruz and Karrueche‘s beautiful love affair is still going very strong. So much so that wedding bells may be ringing in the near future for the adorable couple. Cruz recently gushed to US Weekly about his bae, Kae, and how much they’re meant for each other.

“She’s very much the one for me. I love her very much. We’re still growing and learning things about each other as we’re going along.”

The pair has been going hot and heavy for almost a year now, and judging by his recent comment — and their relationship goal social media moment — things won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Pretty sure neither of their exes will like this.