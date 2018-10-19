‘Married to Medicine’ Ladies Bring Talk-Show Tension When Discussing Quad’s Divorce On ‘The Real’

- By Bossip Staff

 

Quad Argues That She Didn’t Feel Supported

Things got a little awkward, to say the least, when cast-mates from Married to Medicine appeared on The Real recently.

Quad took the talk-show moment to tell the world how she really felt when the ladies on M2M asked her about her divorce on episode 603. She felt ambushed by the ladies, but Jackie and Toya disagreed with Quad. Peep the shady interaction in the clip above!

