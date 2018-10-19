Wayment! Kiyomi Leslie Threatened To Beat Lil Mama “The F**k Up” Over Bow Wow Before Break Up

Kiyomi Leslie Threatens Lil Mama For Touching Bow Wow

What in the jealous-instagram-model HELL? Kiyomi Leslie REALLY didn’t like women getting close to her ex-bf Bow Wow, even if they’re platonic friendships! Lil Mama is featured on this season “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”, and decided to greet her longtime industry pal Bow Weezy at a So So Def Party, letting him know the good news.

Apparently, Kiyomi didn’t like this. She went into a jealous rage, telling Bow Wow in his ear that she would beat Lil Mama “the f**ck up” if she didn’t keep her hands to her self. WTFFF? Maybe this is why they’re no longer together. Press play to see the foolery.

Previously, Kiymoni spoke about Bow Wow getting freaky with her in the bedroom, maybe she’s under a spell. We know Lil Mama is looking GREAT lately, but did she deserve all of THAT? C’mon girl, get a grip.