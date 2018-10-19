Swirl Sweetness: Prince Harry & Pregnant Meghan Markle Take Their Royal Romance To Australia

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a 16-day tour of New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and clearly enjoying their coupledom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are of course expecting their first child recently made a stop in Sidney Australia’s Bondi Beach where they met a local surfing community group, known as OneWave who raise awareness for mental health and wellbeing.

While there the loving couple put their royal swirl sweetness on full display, first with Meghan affectionately rubbing her hubby’s ears…

and later when they shared a laugh before walking hand-in-hand on the beach.

These two can’t hide their happiness which is actually unusual for royal couples. Have you ever noticed that other members of the royal family like Prince William and Kate Middleton are much more demure? That’s because it’s more in line with tradition, according to TheDailyMail.

Citing HBO’s recent royal family documentary, the DM says the royals have a strict policy of not sharing hugs with members of the public and not publicly showing affection by holding hands. Clearly, these two are down to do both as they embraced not only each other but the Aussies as well.



TheDailyMail was on hand for Meghan and Harry’s appearance and spoke with a pregnant woman who talked to Meghan. According to the woman named Charlotte, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t getting much sleep during her first trimester.

Charlotte talked to Meghan about pregnancy.

Charlotte is also expecting and had her two-year-old son, Finn, with her..

She said: ‘Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.

Poor thang!

