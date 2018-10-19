Teresa Klein Did This: 9-Year-Old Jeremiah Harvey And Mother Explain Trauma Caused By False Sex Assault Accusation [Video]

Jeremiah Harvey And Mother Talk Teresa Klein’s Sex Assault Accusation

We’re still seething after watching the woman the internet dubbed #CornerstoreCaroline accuse 9-year-old Jeremiah Harvey of sexually assaulting her inside a New York bodega.

Recently, Jeremiah and his mother, Someko Bellille, spoke to ABCNews about how traumatic this incident has been for both of them and how scared they were that the police would escalate the situation.

“It’s still hard because lately on my mind, like, I can’t think nothing but this,” Jeremiah, sitting alongside his mother, said. “I felt humiliated because of the way she was acting. I started to tear up.”

Jeremiah is an amazing young child and he really and truly believed that the police were going to take his mother away from him all because trash azz Teresa Klein is a racist beyotch. We’re LIVID.

*wipes tears* we wish nothing but the worst for Teresa Klein.