Like A Light: Travis Scott And Drake Finally Release A Visual For Their ‘Astroworld’ Collab “Sicko Mode” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Travis Scott Releases “Sicko Mode” Video Featuring Drake
This might be the best music video of the year.
Travis Scott’s Astroworld made a big splash this year and produced one of Drake’s best features that is still making a killing each night on tour.
But after weeks of watching Aubrey and co. perform this song, we now get a proper visual directed by Travis and Dave Meyers and boy, it does NOT disappoint.
Press play.
Huh? Huh?? HUH?! Say that video isn’t fire. We dare you.
