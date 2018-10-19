Like A Light: Travis Scott And Drake Finally Release A Visual For Their ‘Astroworld’ Collab “Sicko Mode” [Video]

Travis Scott Releases “Sicko Mode” Video Featuring Drake

This might be the best music video of the year.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld made a big splash this year and produced one of Drake’s best features that is still making a killing each night on tour.

But after weeks of watching Aubrey and co. perform this song, we now get a proper visual directed by Travis and Dave Meyers and boy, it does NOT disappoint.

Press play.

Huh? Huh?? HUH?! Say that video isn’t fire. We dare you.