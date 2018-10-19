Kush Chronic-les: Tamera Mowry Says Jeannie Mai Tried To Get Her High [Video]

Jeannie Mai And Tamera Mowry Talk Weed On “The Real”

Things recently got really real on “The Real” Thursday when two of the hosts told a funny kush-laced story.

During the show that also included the ladies of “Married To Medicine” who had a terse convo about this season, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon had a convo about weed.

According to Loni and Tamera, despite their efforts, they absolutely can NOT get high.

Tamera also added that she tried it with Jeannie who’s apparently an expert, but it still didn’t work.

Loni Love: I can’t get high. Tamera Mowry-Housley: Me neither! Loni: Yeah. I tried. I know, I know… Jeannie Mai: Are you guys having the right brownies? [The Real audience laughs] Loni: No, let me tell you, every guy – Adrienne Houghton: Girl, it almost made me die! I’m trying to tell you! Loni: Every guy that I have dated that smokes, will try to get me high, and I can’t. They do everything. They… blow it in my face… Jeannie: Shotgun… bong you… Loni: All of it, I can’t. Tamera: Jeannie tried to get me high. And I didn’t get high! Jeannie: DO WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THAT HERE? Tamera: No, yeah, she did. [The Real audience laughs] Loni: I told you, tell Tam something, everybody gonna know! Everybody! Adrienne: And it didn’t happen still? Tamera: No! Jeannie: OK, I will give it up to Tam so hard because she – Tamera: I tried! Jeannie: She tried, and she was open to it… Tamera: It’s legal now, so I tried it! Jeannie: Yes. Adrienne: Yeah. [The Real audience laughs] Jeannie: She – all I said was “Tam, all you have to do is puff, puff, pass.” And she puffed, and she puffed – she didn’t pass – she puffed again – Tamera: I did. Nothing. [The Real audience laughs] Jeannie: And it didn’t work! Tamera: Nothing! Jeannie: I don’t know why. Tamera: I don’t know why! Jeannie: Is it because some people are so focused? [Audience members suggest Tamera wasn’t inhaling properly] Tamera: I was inhaling it! She taught me! She was like [DEMONSTRATES INHALING]. And I did it! Jeannie: I was like hotboxing her at that point. I was like [BLOWS IN TAMERA’S FACE]. Tamera: Yeah! She was trying! Adrienne: What was Jeannie doing? Tamera: Jeannie was getting high! [Adrienne’s laughter]

So Jeannie’s clearly about that life, why do YOU think Tamera couldn’t get high???

Watch the whole exchange below.