Judge This Poon: Readers Think Brittany Renner Guzzled Lil Uzi’s “Kids” & Dodged A Sixsome With The 6 God In Her Salacious Tell-All Book

Brittany Renner’s Sex Stories In “Judge This Cover” Has Folks Speculating

Oh…okay…

Booty Goddess Brittany Renner recently released her memoir of mysterious (celebrity) sexcapades, and now that folks have gotten them in the mail, they’ve had time to speculate about who she did and didn’t smash between the covers. In the past, Renner has been romantically linked to Lil Uzi Vert, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Drake and Colin Kaepernick.

Brittany seemingly places one face to a chapter in an instagram post. She says under a photo of Lil Uzi Vert — ‘Chapter 7. “I swallowed your kids twice before noon, I call that a Champion’s Breakfast.” ‘

Furthermore, did she just confirm she gave Tekashi the blicky booty???

Colorful hair don’t care https://t.co/Q13v4itDM4 — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) October 18, 2018

Brittany Renner could just be stirring the pot with folks who are guessing WHO she did WHAT with, in her memoir — And we have to admit, the allegations are spicy! Although we haven’t read any of the copy, fans who have, are suggesting Brittany flew herself to see Colin Kaepernick and smash, then he dumped her! Another juicy story going around is that Drake invited Brittany over to partake and a six-woman orgy, and she declined.

Oh, and folks are now suggesting Brittany kinkily smashed Trey Songz.

Brittany Renner on Trey Songz: “She found pleasure from being choked and slapped during sex. She got turned on when he grabbed her face, spit in her mouth and sucked in all back up and finished with a long sloppy kiss.” — Acacia (@kayoticcc) October 17, 2018

Will YOU be reading to see for yourself? Hit the flip to see how else folks are reacting to Brittany Renner’s poon odyssey.