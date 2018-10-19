Watch: Lil Wayne, Shiggy & More Get Harlem Shake Happy In New Visuals For ‘Uproar’ [Video]

Lil Wayne’s Releases “Uproar” Video

Lil Wayne finally blessed fans with the visuals for the most popular single off the Carter V album, Uproar — and it wouldn’t be right without some #UproarChallenge folks in the mix.

Everyone knows you can’t do a song challenge music video without Shiggy these days, so of course he’s in the video getting his Harlem Shake on. Swizz Beatz, who produced the track also makes an appearance in the Mills Miller director video, as well as a random cameo from Fatboy SSE.

Does Tunechi new video hold up to the dance challenge hype? You be the judge.