Tiffany Haddish Reveals That She’s Working On A Rap Album…Are You Here For It?!

Tiffany Haddish Is Currently Working On Putting Out A Rap Album

Tiffany Haddish skyrocketed to fame with the quickness this past year, and it’s all thanks to her being funny–but that doesn’t mean she’s going to stick to just one thing for the rest of her career. In fact, she’s already got her next move locked and loaded, and it’s probably not what any of us would expect.

The comedian revealed her new side hustle during an interview with the New York Times.

Here’s the excerpt from the interview that reveals what might make up an upcoming project outside of the comedy and acting world:

“Haddish’s new goal is to create an empire, though she is not sure exactly how to go about it, or if it will be in the entertainment business or what. But she wants to have 40 or 50 people working for her who will be able to buy houses, put their kids through school, and pass their money down. “The end goal,” she said, “is to create intergenerational wealth and spread joy, and make sure everyone who works with me can spread the same thing and have it trickle down.”

In the meantime, she is dabbling in music and trying to make a rap album.”

Yep, you read that right. Tiffany Haddish is working on a rap album.

Comedians making music is nothing new: from The Lonely Island to the current day, where Lil Duval is climbing the charts with his track “Lil Duval – Smile (Living My Best Life),” there’s no more perfect time than now for Tiffany to dabble.

No word yet on whether the songs are going to be a real effort at rapping or some more light-hearted comedy songs, but hopefully we will find out sooner than later.

Would you cop a rap album from Tiffany Haddish!?