Jada’s Life Partner Will Smith Joins “Red Table Talk” To Address Rumors About Swinging, Scientology And More! [Video]

The Smiths Get Real About Their Marriage In Season 1 Return Of “Red Table Talk”

We told you last week that Will Smith would be joining his life partner Jada, daughter Willow and mother in law Adrienne Banfield-Norris for the Season 1 return of their daytime Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.” A new clip from the show just dropped, and in it Will is leaving it all on the Red Table and giving us an inside look into the lives one of Hollywood’s greatest power couples. In the clip Will and Jada go back and forth with the loving banter, but it seems that Will is tackling some of the most persistent rumors about the couple, including alleged ties to Scientology and stories about them being swingers.

Check out the clip below:

What did you think? Do you think this is just the first of many appearances from Will?

We also wanted to take a moment to wish Jada’s mom Adrienne a happy birthday!

Gam’s special day was this Thursday!

“Red Table Talk,” the much-anticipated series hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris will return on Monday, October 22 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch. Will you be watching?