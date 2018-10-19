The (Funny) Money Team: Floyd Mayweather Jr And DJ Khaled Sued For Alleged Cryptocurrency Scam

Floyd Mayweather Jr. And DJ Khaled Sued For Cryptocurrency Scam

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and DJ Khaled are in hot water with the law according to TMZ.

A class action lawsuit has been filed by folks who banked their money into a cryptocurrency called Centra Tech and they’re pointing the finger at the champ and the DJ for influencing them to partake in the scam.

Spending bitcoins ethereum and other types of cryptocurrency in Beverly Hill https://t.co/q9VZ3MzpK8 pic.twitter.com/BYyOFUnm8W — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) September 15, 2017

The SEC charges the Centra Tech with illegal operations and misleading investors with phony information like executives who don’t exist, all while raising over $32 million due to their celebrity endorsements.

The founders of the company were arrested back in April and are facing fraud and conspiracy charges. The lawsuit not only seeks damages from the aforementioned founders but also the celebrity influencers, Mayweather and Khaled.

These folks lost a LOT of money. Back in February each coin was worth $1 and now they are worth only about $0.02. Yikes.