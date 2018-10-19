Norf Side Thespian: Vince Staples Just Landed His First Lead Acting Role In The Film, ‘Punk’

Vince Staples Is Getting Into Acting With New Lead Film Role

Vince Staples is so much more than a rapper, and now he’s adding even more to his resume. Not only is he a musician and Sprite’s number one ambassador, but not, he’s getting into the acting world as well.

The Long Beach native has just landed his first leading role in the film, Punk, which is going to be directed by Richard Hughes, who will also be making his debut as a director.

Punk is said to be centered around the protagonist Peter, played by Staples, who goes on a road trip with some free-spirited people after receiving some disappointing news via a rejection letter. While embarked on said trip, Peter will learn that he contrary to what he might have believed, he doesn’t really know the people around him as well as he previously thought. He ends up finding out while on the trip that he is on the road with a group of bank robbers and someone who is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Braden Aftergood will produce the movie. Aftergood has previously produced movies including 2012’s Battleship and this year’s Siberia. Kavanaugh-Jones worked on this year’s Insidious: The Last Key.

This wouldn’t be Vince’s first time working within the movie world. The Long Beach rapper has had his music featured in the film Creed with the track “Waiting For My Moment” along with his contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack.

Aside from his flourishing acting career, the rapper has just wrapped up a tour across the United States with Childish Gambino.

As of now, no release date has been revealed for Vince’s upcoming leading role, but be on the lookout for Punk to make it to the big screen sometime soon.