Oh They Wildin’: Street Artist Swaps Michael Myers’ Face With Maxine Waters On A ‘Halloween’ Billboard

Boy, oh boy — the midterm elections are something else this year and Republicans are pulling all the punches. Conservative street artist Sabo went so far as to disre-speck Congresswoman Maxine Waters by swapping a photo of killer Michael Myers and replacing it with her face on big a** billboard in West Hollywood, promoting the upcoming Halloween thriller.

Sabo told the Hollywood Reporter that the text he added to the advertisement — which read #Uncivil Democrats” — is a reference to Waters telling a crowd in June to make things uncomfortable for President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members.

SMH. Will the offensive billboard be taken down? Or will Republicans claim ‘freedom of speech”? Find out next time on Midterm madness.