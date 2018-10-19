Out & About: Model Elsa Hosk, “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Drewski & DJ Clark Kent Support Timberland At New Store Opening

Timberland Launches Fifth Avenue Store With Bash On Oct. 18

Timberland opened its new pop-up store this week with a little help from the brand’s celebrity friends.

Guests including model Elsa Hosk, “Love & Hip Hop’s” DJ Drewski and his fiancé Sky Landish, Bachelor in Paradise’s Kamil Nicalek, DJ Clark Kent and Harlem Fashion Week founders Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnel attended the store opening in midtown Manhattan Oct. 18.

Timberland’s new store aesthetic combined the indoors and outdoors, with the space resembling a lush garden.

Attendees previewed Timberland’s new line of boots, shoes, coats and bags, enjoyed an open bar and passed hors-d’oeuvres before taking in a performance from Neon Trees.

Hit the flip for more pics from the event: