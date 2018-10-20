The Handsome & The Homeless: Dave East Claims His “Good Looks” Helped Him Find Places To Stay When He Started His Rap Career
Dave East Attributes His “Good Looks” To Helping Him Avoid Homelessness
During a sit down interview with Page Six, rapper Dave East spoke candidly about his career and the may struggles he faced before getting his big break. He even mentioned a brief time when he was homeless and slept in a car, but said he used his “good looks” to help him secure housing.
“Yep, I have had the experience of being homeless. I had slept in cars for a minute. I was homeless throughout the whole year,” the Harlem native told us at an Irving Plaza show to benefit Hoodies for the Homeless. “It was more [that] I did not want to ask my moms and pops at the time [for help], and I felt like I was grown so I went through my little phase.”
But even though he was down on his luck, “I am not going to lie — my looks helped me,” he added. “I stayed with a couple of girls . . . shout-out to them, they know who they are.”
