Fuzzy Braid Finished: Jess Hilarious Addresses Dumping Her Creepin’ Ex-Boyfriend Chris In P.S.A. [Video]

Jess Hilarious Addresses Breakup With Boyfriend Chris

Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore is addressing her relationship status one last time, for the folks in the cheap seats. In a P.S.A. to fans on instagram, Jess says she and her ex-boyfriend Chris are done! With over a million people following, lots of folks saw Jess and Chris’ relationship play out online, but they had no idea where he disappeared to. Welp, Chris, who often appeared in Jess’ early IG skits that really got her popping, fizzled out of their relationship weeks ago.

When Jess appeared on The Breakfast Club, she told listeners that Chris was actually CAUGHT creepin’ by one of her followers who spotted him kissing a mystery woman at a neighborhood BBQ. Poor thang! Jess says it’s only fair she address where Chris disappeared to with clueless fans, since she put their business out, to begin with.

Press play to listen!