This Is America: South Florida Cops Caught On Film Detaining & Punching A 14-Year-Old Girl In The Ribs Repeatedly [Video]

South Florida Cops Filmed Repeatedly Punching 14-Year-Old Black Girl

Two Coral Springs cops were filmed holding a 14-year-old girl face down with her arms pinned beneath her, while one of them puts a knee into her back punching her twice in the ribs.

The incident occurred at the Coral Square Mall on earlier this week.

“I’m angry. I would never expect this to happen,” Jessica Dennis (the child’s mother) told reporters. Coral Springs police took to Twitter defending the officers, stating that the video only showed half the story.

Detectives said, due to early release from school, there were large groups of teens at the Coral Square mall on Thursday. The situation began after officers received a call about unruly teens who had been harassing other shoppers. Police said the 14-year-old was seen pushing another teen. She and the other teens were issued a trespass warning and told not to return.