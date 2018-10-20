Pure Comedy: Zainab Johnson Is Smart, Funny & Fine On “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Stand Up, ICYMI [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Zainab Johnson On Late Night With Seth Meyers

This is just a few weeks old, but we think Zainab Johnson is one woman folks need to watch on the comedy scene. She talks about everything from hair texture, social conditions and more (she’s smart)! Hit play and tell us if she made you chuckle in the comments.

 

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1675523/pure-comedy-zainab-johnson-is-smart-funny-fine-on-late-night-with-seth-meyers-stand-up-icymi-video/
Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.