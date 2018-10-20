Pure Comedy: Zainab Johnson Is Smart, Funny & Fine On “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Stand Up, ICYMI [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Zainab Johnson On Late Night With Seth Meyers
This is just a few weeks old, but we think Zainab Johnson is one woman folks need to watch on the comedy scene. She talks about everything from hair texture, social conditions and more (she’s smart)! Hit play and tell us if she made you chuckle in the comments.
