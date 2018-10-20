Gloria Govan Allegedly Calls On Fiancé Derek Fisher To Testify Against Ex-Husband Matt Barnes In Upcoming Court Hearing

Gloria Govan Calls On Derek Fisher To Testify Against Matt Barnes In Court

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan are still at each others necks in court and now Gloria is reportedly calling on her fiancé, Derek Fisher, to testify on her behalf in court.

According to The Blast, Gloria thinks that Derek can help her case against her ex-husband as he can speak on behalf of “all of the issues” the exes have gone through.

Derek was present for the “August 31st school pick up” that escalated and led to Gloria being arrested for child endangerment. During the altercation Gloria allegedly went to pick up her kids at school where Matt was on the scene to remind her it was his day to have them. The kids reportedly got into his car and Gloria blocked their car in leading to Matt calling 911. This isn’t the first time Gloria used Derek for court drama. She also named him in her defamation lawsuit against Matt and Derek provided text messages between him and the ex NBA player.

Both parties are scheduled to appear court at the end of the month.