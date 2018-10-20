Hi Casandra: Cassie Displays Delicious Post-Diddy Thirst Traps And She’s Looking THICK

Cassie Shows Off Her Lusty Selfies After Break Up News Breaks

Cassie, 32, has been mum on her recent breakup with hip-hop business icon Sean “Diddy” Combs, but she’s sending a strong message through photos. Cassie seems ready to be FREE and flaunt her newly single bawwwwdy. The Bachelorette has posted up not one, but two thirsts trap on instagram, just after news she split from her 11-year relationship.

And we’re noticing Cassie is looking a little THICKER than we’re used to. Look at those assets closely, where’d those come from???

According to PEOPLE, Cassie and Diddy’s decision to split was “amicable and they remain friends.” Not only that, it’s freeing up time for Cassie to get to the studio.

“Cassie is going to focus on her music and acting career,” the source adds.

Are you feeling Casandra and her new curves and ready for new music? Hit the flip for more of how she’s been living and looking after the flip.