Zonnique Pullins Talks Parents T.I. & Tiny’s Relationship (Exclusive)

T.I. & Tiny’s Girl Talk New Season Of Family Reality Show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle”

Their split capped what viewers thought was the end of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle,” last Spring.

But T.I., Tiny and the Harris family are putting on a united front to breathe new life into their hit reality show, this time with co-stars like family friends Monica, Toya Wright and Letoya Luckett.

Which begs the question: are Tiny and T.I. back together? The pair’s social media certainly suggests a reconciliation, as well as paparazzi shots of them out and about together over the last year. But for the record, their divorce case is still active, according to court records, although there hasn’t been any movement on the case in nearly six months.

The answer isn’t black and white, according to daughter Zonnique, who admitted even she isn’t totally clear on what’s happening with her parents’ relationship.

“They’ve been together and married for so long, but there are some surprises,” Zonnique told us. “But I can’t say what’s going on. I think this season is very personal and you’ll get to see their marriage and how we’re living. You’ll get to see all of that this season.”

Zonnique said that the new show will focus not only on their family dynamic but that of their close friends. She said she hopes that viewers will look for the teachable moments on the show.

“I think you can just learn from my family how blended families work,” Zonnique said. “There’s bumps because my family is definitely not perfect!”

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” will premiere on Monday, October 22nd at 9PM ET/PT.