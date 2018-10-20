Seriously?! Trick -or- Treaters Over The Age Of 12 Could Face Jail Time In Certain States

Some States Are Enforcing Certain Laws About Trick-or-Treating

Though nobody is too old to enjoy some good old-fashioned holiday fun, some communities across the country have decided to enforce trick-or-treat age restrictions for Halloween. Those who violate these restrictions, according to where they’re located, can end up facing some pretty serious consequences.

For one example, the city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has declared that anyone over the age of 12 is legally prohibited from going door-to-door seeking free candy. The ordinance code states that anyone who breaks the order could be slapped with a $100 fine, a misdemeanor charge, and up to six months in jail. That means that a child as young as 13-years-old could actually be locked up for participating in a holiday tradition.

According to the Associated Press, local governments in places including Maryland, South Carolina, and Mississippi have implemented similar restrictions, and it has sparked outrage among both kids and parents in those areas. Not too surprisingly, there’s even a petition calling for a repeal of the Chesapeake law.

An excerpt of the petition reads: “Sure, there are a few bad apples out there who are more interested in the trick part of Halloween, rather than the treat — but should that ruin the fun for everyone? And should a minor ever face jail time for something as innocuous as trick-or-treating? We don’t think so.”

The City of Chesapeake ended up issuing a statement in response to the criticism and pointing out that the trick-or-treat age limit has been in place for 45 years now.

“In that time, no one has been arrested or charged with any crime under this Ordinance. Chesapeake Police officers will not impede persons who are clearly over the age of 12 from trick or treating, provided that they are doing so in an otherwise lawful, safe, and secure manner,” the statement reads.

