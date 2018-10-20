Netflix’s “Luke Cage” Cancelled After Two Seasons

Netflix Cancels “Luke Cage”

Bad news for Marvel fans who were feeling the Harlem vibes of Netlix’s Luke Cage. After only two seasons on the streaming service, the powers that be have decided to pull the plug on the hit hero show.

The series faced the same fate as Marvel sister show Iron Fist, whose cancellation was announced just days earlier.

According to Variety, this is just a step in Netflix severing ties with Marvel as the production company moves toward placing all of its properties to the upcoming Disney streaming service. A source tells the site that the network was in talks to produce a third season of Luke Cage, however, it just didn’t seem practical or possible with the big Disney move on the horizon. As Netflix and Marvel Television told journalists in a joint statement:

“Unfortunately, ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’ will not return for a third season. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

SMH. Are you sad to see this show go? Do you think it may pop up in some new iteration once Disney gets its streaming service off the ground?

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage