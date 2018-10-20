Mogul Isht: Stephen Curry To Executive Produce First Project With Faith-Based Drama ‘Breakthrough’

Steph Curry’s First Producing Gig Is On The Horizon

NBA superstar Steph Curry has quietly become apart of the production team for Breakthrough, a faith-based drama from Fox 2000, as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move was finalized several months ago, and will be one of the first for Curry’s emerging media career. It will also be one of the first to be revealed since the Golden State Warriors point guard officially launched his banner, Unanimous Media, earlier this year.

Unanimous is developing many of its own projects and has an overall film and TV deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, but it looks like Curry just couldn’t pass up getting involved with Breakthrough since it deals with his own focus on faith and family.

Based on a book by Joyce Smith titled The Impossible, Breakthrough tells the true story of how Joyce’s son, John Smith, fell through the ice and drowned, and was declared legally dead. However, an hour later, the basketball-loving 14-year-old was miraculously revived through the power of prayer.

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz stars in the flick as Smith, while Topher Grace plays a pastor.

“John’s story is nothing short of incredible,” Curry explained in a statement to THR. “It’s a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen.”

DeVon Franklin, who focuses on faith-based projects and produced Breakthrough, said that Curry was moved by the true-life story and that the movie “checks all his boxes: faith, true story, family and sports.” When Franklin initially gave Curry the script, which he read almost immediately; 24 hours later, the basketball star was ready to get involved.

Curry and his Unanimous co-founders, Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton, gave overall notes on themes throughout the movie along with detailed notes on a couple of key scenes. They also gave input on the basketball scenes and helped license some of the imagery throughout the film.

Using his star power, Curry will also help with the marketing of the movie in the run-up to its release. “He will bring attention to this story, which I think is powerful,” stated Franklin.

Breakthrough is set for a April 12 release in 2019.