Rumor Control: Pete Davidson Says He Definitely Did NOT Send Mac Miller Intimate Pics With Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Denies Sending Mac Miller Photos Before His Death

If you internet much, by now you’ve likely scrolled past a story or ALL CAPS SOCIAL MEDIA POST claiming that before his untimely death, Mac Miller received some emotionally damaging photos from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande’s new fiance Pete Davidson.

The rumor claims that Pete sent Mac Miller intimate photos of himself and Ariana, aiming to destroy any hope the rapper had of rekindling his long-term relationship with the singer. If you’ll recall, Ariana and Pete went public as a couple just days after Ariana and Mac announced their split…and became engaged just weeks after that.

Well, a rep for Pete Davidson claims to Page Six that there is “absolutely no truth to that rumor.”

What do you think? We’re inclined to believe Pete on this one because if that were the case, it’s likely that news would have spilled almost immediately or at least very soon after Mac’s death, not a month later when Pete and Ariana split up.

