Mo Money: Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps To $1.6 Billion, The Biggest Lottery Prize In US History

Already Massive Jackpot Jumps To $1.6 Billion After Friday’s Drawing

If you were ever considering taking a shot at the Mega Millions, this just might be the perfect time to do so.

Once again, No one ended up grabbing a winning ticket for the massive $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot by the drawing Friday night, which now paves the way for the largest lottery prize in United States history.

The insane now $1.6 billion pot inched past the previous record-holding Powerball prize — a $1.586 billion payday that ended up being split between three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee — and the pot is still bound to grow before the next drawing, which is slated for Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The estimated cash option for the latest Mega Millions prize — which happens when a winner opts to take a lump sum of cash rather than annual payments is — about $905 million. Not to shabby….

Nobody has claimed the jackpot since July 24, when a group of 11 co-workers in California shared the $543 million prize.

Lottery officials on Saturday announced that the trend continued, with no one came out victorious in matching all six of Friday’s lottery numbers. They were 65, 53, 23, 15, 60 with a Megaball of 7.

People around the country were already baffled at the chance to win Friday’s jackpot, where the winner previously stood to rake in a whopping $1 billion–which already would have been the largest Mega Millions pot ever and the second largest lotto win in United States history. Now, things are just getting more and more insane.

Before this, the largest Mega Millions jackpot stood at a whopping a $656 million. In this instance, three winning tickets were pulled in March 2012 — one each in Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland.

While the tickets’ $2 price tag may seem worth it, the odds of matching all six numbers is one in 302.5 million–but a chance at a billion-dollar payday might just be worth taking a chance on.