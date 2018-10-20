Tina Turner Opens Up About Her Son’s Shocking Suicide: “I Still Don’t Know What Took Him To The Edge”

The world was in shock back in July when news broke that Tina Turner‘s 59-year old son Craig Turner had committed suicide by fatally shooting himself in the head.

The Rock & Roll legend has been understandably mum on the matter, until now. She told BBC News,

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge because at that stage he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about. He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with.”

The eight-time Grammy winner continued on, adding that she thinks loneliness played a part in Craig’s decision to end his life.

“I think it was something with being alone. But when I think that, why didn’t he call the new girlfriend that give him the lift? He was an introverted person. He was very shy, so I didn’t know either, except now when I listen back to our last conversations, I notice a change. The last few times we talked, the conversations were different, and I didn’t know that until after the suicide.”

Miss Tina may be heartbreaking over losing her eldest child, but she insists that she won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

And when it’s her time to go, it won’t be a problem because, “I really don’t mind leaving,” she said. Our thoughts are still with Tina and her family during this time.