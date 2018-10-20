Wanna Get Away? Republican Senator Mitch McConnell Gets Ran Down On By Angry Citizens At Dinner [Video]

Mitch McConnell Confronted At Dinner By Angry Voter

Life is going to be uncomfortable for the foreseeable future for Republicans who huffed and puffed and plowed Brett Kavanaugh’s allegedly rapey a$$ through to the Supreme Court.

According to TMZ, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell got an earful from angry voters while he was eating dinner at Havana Rumba in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Prior to the recording, a witness says the main aggressor in the video walked up to McConnell, slammed his fists on the table, grabbed his doggie bag full of leftovers and threw it out the door! LMAO!

The man was said to be upset over McConnell’s stance on health care and social security. Peep the video below.

Good. Now go vote on November 6 to make sure the more Mitch McConnells don’t make it into power.