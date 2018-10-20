Dave Chappelle Says His Friend Kanye West Is Bipolar And Having His Manic Episode Broadcast On Live TV [Listen]

Dave Chappelle made a stand-up appearance in Ireland over the weekend, and when a fan from the crowd asked his honest opinion on his friend Kanye’s erratic actions over the past few weeks…he got super honest with what he thinks the source of the issue is:

“I gotta state my bias: I f–k with Kanye, he’s like literally a friend of mine. I had a lot of thoughts and feelings, and as you can imagine I got asked a lot about what happened in the Oval Office. When Kanye put that Make America Great Again hat on, he was like, ‘This is like my cape,’ and I was saying to myself, ‘N—a, just wear a cape!’ Honestly, all jokes aside, I felt like my friend is bipolar, and I felt like he was having a manic episode on television. And I was initially angry that they paraded him in front of those cameras. Kanye thinks and says things as fast as he thinks ’em, without refining them before he says them.”

Dave Chappelle even took it a step further, comparing West’s worldview to that of a legend…

“Kanye West wants the full amenities of being Kanye West. He’s a rich person that happens to be black, and he wants the rights of every rich person. He’s completely analogous and this has happened before. This motherf–ker is Jack Johnson.”

Take a full listen to what Dave Chappelle has to say about West and Johnson’s parallels. Do you agree??

