When Instagram Likes Don’t Translate: Ashanti’s Concert Cancelled After Selling Only 24 Tickets

Ashanti may be a legend to some of us, but apparently college kids don’t know — or care — much about her music.

The Braveheart singer was scheduled to perform at Stony Brook University for their “Back to the Brook” concert, but the show was cancelled due to “low ticket sales.” The University released a statement, saying,

As an organization, we do our best to host programs for students while providing diversity and inclusion. However, we have struggled to execute certain aspects. With only a week before the concert, only 24 tickets were sold to students.

The school added that they were already on a hard deadline since Teyana Taylor pulled out on the event two weeks prior, which left them no time to properly market and promote Ashanti as the new headliner — so technically, it’s no ones fault.

Ashanti may not be selling out college campuses, but she can certainly strike a better pose than half of these youngins on the ‘gram.

Oh, and Happy Belated birthday!