A Lil’ Positivity: Houston Father Confronts His Son’s School Bully, But Decided To Shower Him With Kindness

A Houston Father Uses Kindness To Combat His Son’s Bully

A Houston father took a unique and unconventional approach in helping his son deal with a bully.

Aubrey Fontenot decided to sit down and have a heart-to-heart conversation with a young man that had been allegedly bullying his 8 year old son at school after the school failed to step in and do something about the situation.

After a short talk, he learned the reason as to why the young man was lashing out. “I came with the energy that he was ready to receive,” Fontenot said. “Because a lot of times, just because you want to talk to me doesn’t mean I want to talk to you. But I think he just wanted, he was ready to talk to me. He knew that I cared. He saw it in my eyes.”