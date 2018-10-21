A Lil’ Positivity: Houston Father Confronts His Son’s School Bully, But Decided To Shower Him With Kindness
A Houston father took a unique and unconventional approach in helping his son deal with a bully.
Aubrey Fontenot decided to sit down and have a heart-to-heart conversation with a young man that had been allegedly bullying his 8 year old son at school after the school failed to step in and do something about the situation.
After a short talk, he learned the reason as to why the young man was lashing out. “I came with the energy that he was ready to receive,” Fontenot said. “Because a lot of times, just because you want to talk to me doesn’t mean I want to talk to you. But I think he just wanted, he was ready to talk to me. He knew that I cared. He saw it in my eyes.”
So I just had to share my story yesterday .. I decided to spend some time with my sons school bully yesterday .. just to dig a little deeper on”why?” .. come to find out he was being bullied for not having clean clothes n clean shoes.. .. once again I asked “why?” .. just to find out that his family had fell on hard times and is currently homeless .. it started to make perfect sense .. we have no clue what these children are going thru these days because a lot of us just don’t care ..and this is not a uncommon story for a lot of people .. so I spent a lot of my day yesterday by shopping and teaching this young man about self respect. Integrity. Morals. Confidence. And other things that consist of going from a troubled youth to a great man.. we all come from different backgrounds but we all share the same goal of success …. I see wayyyyyy too much flexing and twerking .. club shit n etc.. not enough helping to our black community.. these young kings need us man they really do .. I can’t do it by myself .. .. you call yourself “woke” but are you truly enlightened .. yesterday somebody called me a angel .. honestly I feel it now .. if anybody wants to help this young man my dms are open .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽🖤🖤🖤🤴🏿🤴🏿🤴🏿 I mean this in biggest way of endearment “I love my negus” I really #blackexcellence #blackkings #blackqueens #blacklivesmatter #blackfathers #fathersagainstbullies
