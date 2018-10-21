The Carter’s Care: Beyonce & Jay-Z Raise Over $6 Million For Organization Dedicated To Cancer Research & Treatment
After wrapping up their On The Run II Tour, Bey and Jay attended the City of Hope Gala event and raised over $6 million dollars for the charity.
It was my pleasure to honor my friend Jon Platt for all the good work he does for The City of Hope. City of Hope makes creating medical miracles its priority in the fight against cancer and life-threatening diseases. If you’d like to help, you can contact them at cityofhope.org.
The non-profit organization reportedly held a fundraiser gala to raise funds for its mission to further cancer research and treatment. The Carters partnered with Warner CEO Jon Platt and Beyonce even performed at the event where over 1200 people attended.
Amongst those who were in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Quincy Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, Usher, and Dr. Dre.
