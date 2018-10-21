The Carter’s Care: Beyonce & Jay-Z Raise Over $6 Million For Organization Dedicated To Cancer Research & Treatment

Beyonce and Jay-Z walk off stage while watching their back

Beyonce And Jay-Z Raise Over $6 Million For City Of Hope

After wrapping up their On The Run II Tour, Bey and Jay attended the City of Hope Gala event and raised over $6 million dollars for the charity.

The non-profit organization reportedly held a fundraiser gala to raise funds for its mission to further cancer research and treatment. The Carters partnered with Warner CEO Jon Platt and Beyonce even performed at the event where over 1200 people attended.

Amongst those who were in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Quincy Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Timbaland, Usher, and Dr. Dre.

 

 

 

