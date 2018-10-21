Shot For Shot: Florida Man Shot In The Foot After Refusing To Take A Shot Of Alcohol At A Bar

Florida Man Shot After Refusing To Take Shot Of Alcohol

A 39-year-old Florida man was shot in the foot outside an Ocoee bar after an alleged argument over a shot of alcohol.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene of Frank’s Place, a bar in Ocoee, about 10 o’clock p.m. There was an injured man on the scene that told police another man he didn’t really recognize offered him a shot of alcohol. He told authorities he refused the shot, which started an argument between the two men. Things got heated when they took it outside and the suspect pulled out a gun and began to shoot.

The man reportedly sped off in a black car and the victim was taken to Health Central Hospital.