Coupled Up: Amber Rose Holds Hands With Her Honey… And He Throws Her Surprise B’Day Party

- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander Edwards hold hands as they head to the Delilah club to party in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Amber Rose Celebrates Birthday With Boyfriend Anthony Edwards

Amber Rose is still going super strong with her new boo Anthony Edwards, aka A.E. The couple were photographed holding hands outside the Delilah Club in West Hollywood where they celebrated her birthday.

They definitely look like they have a blast together. Amber celebrated turning 35 this year and her boo made her birthday extra special by throwing her a surprise party. Check out more photos from their night out below, then hit the flip for a look at Amber’s surprise celebration.

When you post a funny video and tag bae in it…

