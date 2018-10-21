Seen On The Scene: Wiz Khalifa, Winnie Harlow, Ty Dolla $ign And EJ Johnson Attend Lakers Game Where Brawl Breaks Out
Lakers Home Opener Sees Star Studded Crowd
The Lakers home opener saw plenty of celebrities in the stands, including rappers Wiz Khalifa and Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign and Fifth Harmony girlfriend Lauren Jaregui, Wiz’s boo Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Taco from Odd Future, EJ Johnson and more.
Cute right?
Check out more photos below:
