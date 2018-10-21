6LACK Rates Everything From Crocs To Cotton Candy Burritos On Pitchfork’s Over/Under [Video]

Find Out What 6LACK Thinks Of Psychics And More On Over/Under

6LACK has been all over since the release of his latest album, East Atlanta Love Letter. His latest stop was over at Pitchfork, where he participated in the beloved series Over/Under.

In this episode, we get to hear what the ATLien thinks about some interesting topics including eating bugs, wearing Crocs, cotton candy burritos, and so much more.

Check out the video below to see how 6LACK is feeling.