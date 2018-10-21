Twirl Times! Porsha, Kandi & Cynthia Attend Kenya Moore’s Royal-Themed Baby Shower—But Where Was NeNe?
Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower Photos
It’s almost twirl time for Kenya Moore and the mommy-to-be celebrated with an EPIC royal-themed baby shower.
Despite not being on the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Kenya’s shower was filled with RHOA stars including Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton. Gizelle Bryant of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” was also in attendance.
Other guests included Dr. Heavenly and Toya Bush-Harris of “Married to Medicine”…
Tune in TONIGHT for an enchanted evening of Married to Medicine! #Married2med At 8 pm on @bravotv Oh. …Don’t forgot to view my #Aftershow at 9 pm on YouTube at DrHeavenly.com. Ask me your #Relationship Questions #CertifiedRelationshipCoach #TeamDaddy #LinkinBio #marriedtomedicine #DrHeavenly #Wife #Mother #Dentist #Entrepreneur #TeamDaddy #AskDrHeavenly #HeavenHelpUs @gosmilechangers @smilesbydrheavenly
as well as former housewife Claudia Jordan.
Noticeably absent however was NeNe Leakes.
NeNe’s absence quickly made fans wonder if there was some secret beef brewing between her and the mommy-to-be.
A few weeks ago NeNe told the Bossip on WE tv crew that while she doesn’t necessarily miss Kenya, she was certain that she’d be invited to Kenya’s baby shower.
“I can’t say that I do [miss her],” said NeNe. “I probably will get an invite, we don’t have any beef. If I don’t that just saves me from buying a gift honey, I can do something else with my bread.”
There’s a perfectly good explanation for NeNe’s absence, however, and it’s much less shady than you think!
According to NeNe herself, she wishes she could’ve made it, but she had a scheduling conflict.
Not only that, NeNe criticized Bravo in Kenya’s comments section for not making the reality star who’s due around Thanksgiving a housewife this season.
“So happy for her! Bravo should have made her a housewife this season!” wrote NeNe. “She really really deserves it! Congrats girl! I know you bringing a life into the world and I’m trying to save a life.”
Some people think NeNe was being sarcastic with her comment, but she sounds pretty genuine to us.
NeNe left a semi-shady comment on Dr. Heavenly’s page:
“Didn’t realize u and Kenya even knew each other but you look beautiful and so does Kenya! So VERY happy for her and Marc.
“She should be a housewife! Bravo is crazy. They r soooo beautiful! So so happy for her and Marc.”—NeNe Leakes
Porsha attended the shower with her hubby to be Dennis McKinley.
We went all out for @thekenyamoore’s baby shower! I don’t want to post all my pics until @thekenyamoore post but here’s just a couple. I was suppose to be an Ice Queen but @thefauxpro thought I was @oprah in #AWrinkleInTime… 🤣 I’ll take that since I love Oprah. Thank you @sewjodie @taetv @hauseofglam & @Everythingelle_ of glam for getting me together! I loved my look! Gown: @Macduggal
So good to see so many familiar and beautiful faces at my dear friends baby shower. It was just as beautiful as I anticipated! Can’t wait to meet #BabyDaly !! 💚❤️💙💜❤️ also congratulations to @shameamorton and @porsha4real on their pregnancies! All of you ladies were glowing and stunning 🙌🏾❤️💙😇😇
