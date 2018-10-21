Twirl Times! Porsha, Kandi & Cynthia Attend Kenya Moore’s Royal-Themed Baby Shower—But Where Was NeNe?

For the RHOA stans…

Kenya Moore’s Baby Shower Photos

It’s almost twirl time for Kenya Moore and the mommy-to-be celebrated with an EPIC royal-themed baby shower.

Despite not being on the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Kenya’s shower was filled with RHOA stars including Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton. Gizelle Bryant of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” was also in attendance.

Other guests included Dr. Heavenly and Toya Bush-Harris of “Married to Medicine”…

as well as former housewife Claudia Jordan.

Noticeably absent however was NeNe Leakes.

NeNe’s absence quickly made fans wonder if there was some secret beef brewing between her and the mommy-to-be.

A few weeks ago NeNe told the Bossip on WE tv crew that while she doesn’t necessarily miss Kenya, she was certain that she’d be invited to Kenya’s baby shower.

“I can’t say that I do [miss her],” said NeNe. “I probably will get an invite, we don’t have any beef. If I don’t that just saves me from buying a gift honey, I can do something else with my bread.”

There’s a perfectly good explanation for NeNe’s absence, however, and it’s much less shady than you think!

