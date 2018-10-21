Family Business: Big Boi’s Son Commits To Playing Football For University Of Oregon
- By Bossip Staff
Big Boi’s Son Commits To Playing For The University Of Oregon
Daddy Fat Sax was the proudest papa in the world on Friday, when The OutKast rapper’s son Cross Patton verbally committed to play running back for the University of Oregon. It all went down at a ceremony at his high school Woodward Academy.
Of course, Big Boi was in the building to see the big announcement go down. Cross offered a brief monologue before revealing his choice while standing in front of his football team. “I just want to thank my family: mom and my dad, coach Davis, my football team,” he started. “With that being said, I want to announce that I committed to the University of Oregon.”
