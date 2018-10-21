Family Business: Big Boi’s Son Commits To Playing Football For University Of Oregon

Cross gets mobbed by his teammates all smiling and dancing, and it’s an absolutely endearing moment. The original ATLien posted footage and photos of the commitment ceremony on his Instagram page, showing off just how proud he is of his superstar son. He captioned one photo of his son wearing a Ducks uniform, “Congrats Son ! We are so proud of u ! #18 @crosspatton Keep Pushing , The world is yours ! Thanks to All the Coaches and @realcoachttmp #TmpMafia #GoDucks.”

Cross is not rated by recruiting services. He reportedly fielded offers from FCS programs including Columbia and Butler and had interest from other bigger schools including Georgia Tech and Florida State University.

And this wasn’t the only time Big Boi showed off his son’s football chops, either. If you follow the rapper on Instagram, you know that he attends every game–sometimes even bringing along Andre 3000–and is always in the stands cheering his son on.

Peep the video of Cross’ commitment announcement below.

Congrats to the whole Patton fam!