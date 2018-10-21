Sicko Mode: Funniest Reactions To Chris Paul Catching An Extra Spicy 2-Piece & Biscuit From Rajon Rondo In La La Land

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Chris Paul & Rajon Rondo Get Punchy At Lakers Opener

King Bron’s long-awaited home opener as a Laker ended with a deliciously messy 4th quarter brawl sprinkled with spicy fisticuffs between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo in a thrilling NBA moment that sent Twitter into a hilariously PETTY tizzy.

Peep the funniest (and PETTIEST) reactions to Chris Paul & Rajon Rondo’s spicy fisticuffs on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Harry How/Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, Hi Hater

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.