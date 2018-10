"your order has been shipped" me: pic.twitter.com/x6MHr6satr — Frank Lotion (@702Austin) October 20, 2018

Hilarious Memes Of The Week

Back at it again with MORE hilarious memes for your weekend funny.

Jesus: So they really not gonna mention my name after winning they lil award. Okaaay #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/EZclG7earr — Qadir Covington (@QCfromtheQC) October 17, 2018

Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.