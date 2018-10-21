The Wu-Tang Clan Performs “C.R.E.A.M.” For A Packed ‘Kimmel’ Crowd In Brooklyn [Video]

Wu-Tang Clan Performs “C.R.E.A.M.” In Brooklyn

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been taping in New York for the past week, switching it up from their usual Hollywood locale. To top off their week in Brooklyn, Wu-Tang Clan blessed the stage with a very special performance of their hit “C.R.E.A.M.” for a packed house.

The whole crew was in the building including Method Man, RZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and even Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son. It’s a special sight to see all the Wu members together, so if you’re in the mood for some nostalgic hip-hop isht, this video is will do you good.