Kanye West Attempts To Make His Marriage Great Again With A Sweet Serenade For Kim’s Birthday

Kanye West Honors Kim Kardashian

Despite the Kimye divorce rumors being at an all time high lately, Kanye West is still trying to be in the running for the Greatest Husband Ever award.

On Saturday morning, the Trump supporting rapper honored wife Kim Kardashian’s birthday with a bunch of colorful floral arrangements he picked out and even had a pianist their Hidden Hills home serenading the reality star, as the kids danced around in the background.

Ye tweeted,

“@KimKardashian You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.”

Kanye’s love for the people may be dead and gone, but his infatuation with Kim is still alive and well.