Jesus Take The Wheel: Remains Of 63 Infants Found At Detroit Funeral Home

63 Infant Remains Found At Detroit Funeral Home

A horrifying story is coming out of Detroit where authorities made TWO shocking discoveries about local funeral homes. The remains of over 60 infants were found at the city’s Perry Funeral Home reports WXYZ Detroit.

This comes a week after 11 infant bodies were found hidden in the ceiling of a different Detroit funeral home, Cantrell Funeral Home.

The outlet reports that officers found 36 fetuses in cardboard boxes and 27 more in freezers. The conditions of the fetuses are unknown. Perry Funeral Home has been shut down by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

Their violations include;

Three unrefrigerated boxes containing the remains of a total of approximately 36 deceased bodies of fetuses or infants plus a deep freezer containing an unknown number of additional deceased bodies. Some of the deceased had dates of death in 2015. Respondents failed to certify and file death certificates for the dead bodies of the fetuses and infants for whom they assumed custody with the appropriate governmental authority within 72 hours of death.

The funeral home owner has since spoken out and they’re denying any wrongdoing. According to the owner who released a statement via a lawyer to WXYZ, the funeral home operated within compliance.

“A funeral home cannot bury remains without proper authorization and the law in Michigan sets forth a hierarchy for authority. Perry relied upon and operated within that hierarchy…”

How crazy is this story? Our hearts go out to the parents of these infants who thought their lost loved ones were being handled with dignity and respect.